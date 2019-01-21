Jamie Redknapp Left Puzzled By Jurgen Klopp's Decision to Loan Out Nathaniel Clyne to Bournemouth

Jamie Redknapp has been left bemused by Jurgen Klopp's decision to loan out right back Nathaniel Clyne to Bournemouth, amid a defensive injury crisis at Liverpool.

Liverpool currently have no recognised right backs available, after Trent Alexander-Arnold was ruled out for the foreseeable future with a knee injury sustained in the warm up to Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Brighton in early January.

As a result, James Milner slotted in at right back for Liverpool's scintillating 4-3 victory over Crystal Palace, but was caught out on a number of occasions by the speed of Wilfried Zaha.

GET IN!! 🔴🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 19, 2019

Milner went on to receive his marching orders, following two yellow cards, meaning he is suspended for their next Premier League fixture against Leicester. The situation resulted in Redknapp, speaking to Sky Sports, being left baffled by Klopp's choice to loan out 27-year-old Clyne to the Cherries.

"I can't understand the decision to let Clyne go out. I know you can play James Milner at right-back and I know he can fill in anywhere," the ex-Tottenham player said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

"He's such an important player but it's makes you wonder why he let Clyne go out at this moment. I don't quite understand that."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Clyne was out for 257 days after suffering a back injury last year, in which time Alexander-Arnold nailed down the right back role in his absence. With the former Southampton star playing second fiddle to the 20-year-old, he was subsequently loaned to Bournemouth at the beginning of January, where he has played three matches so far.

It appears now that Klopp will offer youth an opportunity, with 18-year-old Rafael Camacho likely to fill in on Saturday.