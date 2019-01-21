Nuno Espirito Santo Charged With Misconduct by FA After Wolves' 4-3 Win Against Leicester

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been charged with misconduct after entering the field of play during his side's 4-3 win against Leicester on Saturday.

Santo could not contain himself after Diogo Jota's 94th minute winner sealed a important win against the Foxes. Jota's final goal of the game saw him complete his first hat trick for Wolves and prompted Santo to run onto the pitch to celebrate with his players.





The 44-year-old was dismissed by referee Chris Kavanagh and it has now been revealed he has been charged.

The FA's statement reads: "Nuno Espírito Santo has been charged with misconduct relating to his behaviour in the 93rd minute of the game between Wolves and Leicester on Saturday. He has until 18:00 on 24 January 2019 to respond to the charge."





Kavanagh is the same referee who did not send Jurgen Klopp off when he ran onto the pitch after Divock Origi scored in the Merseyside derby. After invading the pitch, Klopp was charged with misconduct and fined £8,000.

The thrilling game saw Wolves blow a two goal advantage, a 3-2 lead and it was looking like the game would end in a draw. Jota, who became the youngest Portuguese player to score a hat trick in the Premier League, secured a 4-3 win for the Wanderers.

The 22-year-old claimed the celebrations were so wild he didn't notice his own manager. He said: "I was running down the pitch celebrating and I heard something and I thought 'who is this guy!"





In his post match interview with Match of the Day, Santo admitted he had “no explanation” as to way he ran onto the pitch.

He added: “The referee explained to me what happened, it was clear and it was a good decision. You are not allowed to go out of your area to celebrate in the game or go inside the pitch.

“It happens. I don't know if it will happen again, it's difficult to contain your emotions. I tried to avoid going inside the pitch but it is clear."

Santo has been charged with misconduct before, once after being sent to the stands against Bristol City in 2017 and again against Bolton in the same year.