Video: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Trains in Dubai Ahead of Long-Awaited Liverpool Return

By 90Min
January 21, 2019

Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been filmed training with the first team in Dubai ahead of his long-awaited return from a cruciate ligament rupture sustained in April last year.

The midfielder suffered the injury during Liverpool's Champions League semi-final first leg victory against AS Roma, ruling him out of the club's eventual final appearance and England's World Cup squad.

After over 300 days on the sidelines, the £35m Arsenal signing appears to be edging closer to a comeback and was seen kicking a ball as part of warm-weather training in Dubai, alongside fellow Liverpool absentees Dejan Lovren and Ben Woodburn.

Prior to Liverpool's 4-3 victory over Crystal Palace, Jurgen Klopp provided a fitness update on the 25-year-old, stating the England international could feature before the season's end.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

“When I see him running or on the ball, it looks good, so promising, closer, close to a return,” Klopp said, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“But after so long out….No problems, no swellings, he can work on his fitness issues. I think we will see him this season.”


Before the injury he picked up against Roma, Oxlade-Chamberlain was on good form for the Reds, featuring 42 times in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side, as the former Southampton player was playing in his preferred central midfield role. He also contributed with five goals last season, including a fine strike against Manchester City in the Champions League quarter finals.

Liverpool has since signed two central midfielders in Oxlade-Chamberlain's absence, in the form of Fabinho and Naby Keita, meaning he faces competition to force his way into Klopp's side.

