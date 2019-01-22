Barcelona, Arsenal & Liverpool Set to Fight it Out With 11 Other Clubs for Wonderkid Emerson

By 90Min
January 22, 2019

Liverpool, Arsenal and Barcelona look set to fight it out for Atletico Mineiro's precocious full back Emerson, with 11 other clubs in the chasing pack close behind. 

The 20-year-old has broken into the spotlight after a succesful 2018 campaign with Mineiro in the Brazilian Serie A, which runs from April until December. The right back played 23 times for the Alvinegro, notching one goal and an assist.

Pedro Vilela/GettyImages

According to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have cited the Brazil Under-20 international as an ideal transfer target, with Andre Cury, a transfer advisor for the club, particularly impressed by the player. 

However, they will face competition from as many as 13 other clubs, including Premier League sides Liverpool, Arsenal and Watford. 

The other sides chasing the defender are Juventus, Sampdoria, Sassuolo and Inter from Serie A, Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund, Lille, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk and Barca's domestic rivals Valencia and Real Betis.

La Blaugrana are fresh from completing one of the January transfer window's weirder signings, with Kevin-Prince Boateng joining on loan from the aforementioned Sassuolo. 

And, speaking to Mundo Deportivo following his unveiling, Boateng admitted: "When I heard the news my agent called me and I thought it was a dream, it was a great honour and I am very happy. 

"I told my agent I didn't want to go by plane to Barcelona. I wanted to run. I have not talked to the coach but I know I have not come to play in the starting line because there are incredible players in this team, I'm here because of my experience and to help."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message