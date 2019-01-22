Barcelona, Arsenal & Liverpool Set to Fight it Out With 11 Other Clubs for Wonderkid Emerson

Liverpool, Arsenal and Barcelona look set to fight it out for Atletico Mineiro's precocious full back Emerson, with 11 other clubs in the chasing pack close behind.

The 20-year-old has broken into the spotlight after a succesful 2018 campaign with Mineiro in the Brazilian Serie A, which runs from April until December. The right back played 23 times for the Alvinegro, notching one goal and an assist.



Pedro Vilela/GettyImages

According to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have cited the Brazil Under-20 international as an ideal transfer target, with Andre Cury, a transfer advisor for the club, particularly impressed by the player.

However, they will face competition from as many as 13 other clubs, including Premier League sides Liverpool, Arsenal and Watford.

The other sides chasing the defender are Juventus, Sampdoria, Sassuolo and Inter from Serie A, Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund, Lille, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk and Barca's domestic rivals Valencia and Real Betis.



La Blaugrana are fresh from completing one of the January transfer window's weirder signings, with Kevin-Prince Boateng joining on loan from the aforementioned Sassuolo.

And, speaking to Mundo Deportivo following his unveiling, Boateng admitted: "When I heard the news my agent called me and I thought it was a dream, it was a great honour and I am very happy.

"I told my agent I didn't want to go by plane to Barcelona. I wanted to run. I have not talked to the coach but I know I have not come to play in the starting line because there are incredible players in this team, I'm here because of my experience and to help."