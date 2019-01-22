Barcelona Defender Hits Out at 'Racist Chants' After Confrontation With Fan in B-Team Game

Barcelona defender Moussa Wague has revealed that he was the victim of 'numerous and reiterated' racist insults and taunts when playing for the club's B team over the weekend.

In a game away at Aragonese club SD Ejea, Wague was sent off for a confrontation with a fan while going over to retrieve a loose ball, striking the fan in the face.

Wague took to social media after the match to apologise for his actions, saying he 'did not behave correctly' in the circumstance, before going on to denounce the abuse he had received from the crowd.

The 20-year-old arrived from Belgian side Eupen after the World Cup this summer, but was only registered for Barcelona's first-team squad this month - getting himself back up to match fitness with the club's B side.

In a post on Instagram on Monday, he wrote: "I want to express my sincere apologies to SD Ejea and the fan of that club for my conduct during the game yesterday. In a moment of anger, with the result going against us, I did not behave correctly and I acknowledge that and want to reiterate my apologies.

"I want to denounce also that my action, attempting to get the ball back from a fan to take a throw-in, arrived after being the object of numerous and reiterated racist insults and songs that should not be tolerated ever in a football stadium."

At time of writing, Barcelona have made no mention of the incident or accusation of racism on their social media channels, instead focusing heavily on the surprise signing of Kevin-Prince Boateng.