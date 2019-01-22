Crystal Palace Defender Jairo Riedewald's Loan Move to Celta Vigo Collapses

By 90Min
January 22, 2019

Crystal Palace defender Jaro Riedewald's prospective loan move to La Liga outfit Celta Vigo appears to have collapsed.

Riedewald joined Palace back in 2017, but he has failed to make much of an impression during his time with the Eagles, appearing just 19 times for the senior side. He has been frozen out of the team so far this season and is yet to make a single appearance in the Premier League, sitting behind Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins in the pecking order.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

It was previously reported that the 22-year-old was set for a loan move to Celta Vigo, but now, according to La Voz de Galicia, the deal looks to have fallen through.


Riedewald had previously given his agreement for Palace to initiate the loan move, with Celta Vigo having the option to make permanent in the summer.

However, Celta Vigo have apparently dropped their their interest after snapping up Southampton's Wesley Hoedt until the end of the season, where the Dutch defender will reunite with another Saints loanee, Sofiane Boufal.

All is not lost for Riedewald and he could still be on the move before the end of the January transfer window.


The report from La Voz de Galicia also notes that another La Liga side, this time Real Betis, are could take advantage of his current situation and they may already be negotiating a potential deal.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message