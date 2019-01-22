Eden Hazard (Again) Speaks Out (Again) on Potential Real Madrid Transfer (Again) and Man Utd Move

By 90Min
January 22, 2019

Eden Hazard has insisted that the allure of being managed by Zinedine Zidane alone would not be enough to take him to a different club, ruling out 'Manchester, for instance.'

Speaking to France Football in an interview released this week, the Belgian hinted once again that he would be interested in moving to Real Madrid - admitting that he wanted to leave Stamford Bridge after the World Cup this summer. 

Asked by the Frence outlet about the possibility of a move to Real Madrid, he answered: "Why not? You know it very well. You're asking the question, but you know what the answer will be so you don't have to ask it.

"I've won everything in England, apart from the Community Shield, but that doesn't mean I'm leaving. I've always said that I wanted to explore something different after England but there are also things that might make me stay. After the World Cup, I wanted to leave, but in the end I stayed at Chelsea and I'm playing one of the best seasons so far."

Meanwhile pressed on the opportunity to join Zidane - who Hazard has previously named as a personal idol, he said: "It's different, but still Real. If he goes to Manchester tomorrow, for instance, I won't be going there."

Hazard's contract at Stamford Bridge will have just one year left on it this summer, making him a prime target for any European giants looking to add a top level talent to their squad - while leaving Chelsea in a difficult position wherein they may be forced to choose whether to sell him on the cheap or risk losing him for free in a year's time. 

