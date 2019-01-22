Fenerbache Looking to Part Ways With Leicester Loanee Islam Slimani Following Poor Run of Form

By 90Min
January 22, 2019

Fenerbache are looking to part ways with Leicester loanee Islam Slimani after he has struggled to make an impression during his short stay with the Turkish outfit.

After being pushed out of the picture at Leicester, Slimani was sent out on a season-long deal to Fenerbache at the start of 2018/19, but the Algerian striker has only managed to register four goals in 21 appearances in all competitions, and was recently left out by manager Ersun Yanal for Fenerbache's first game of 2019 against Bursaspor.

VI-Images/GettyImages

According to Turkish news outlet Futbol Arena, Fenerbache have seen enough of Slimani and are looking to offer him up as a part of a deal for former Premier League and current Istanbul Basaksehir striker Emmanuel Adebayor.

Yanal was hoping to use Slimani for the second-half of the season, but it appears as though the manager has accepted that he is unable to get the best out of the striker Leicester signed for £29m back in 2016.

If Fenerbache are unable to convince Basaksehir to take on Slimani, then they will consider sending him over to another club - but they will need Leicester's blessing to do so. The report from Futbol Arena also claims that the 30-year-old has already been offered back to Leicester, but the Foxes were quick to reject.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Previous reports have suggested that a number of teams across Europe have expressed an interest in Slimani, including Championship side Aston VillaAjansspor claimed that Villa were looking to bolster their attacking options for the remainder of the season, but there have been no developments regarding the rumour.

