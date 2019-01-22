Gary Neville Makes Surprising Admission on Preferred Winner of the Premier League Title Race

Sky Sports pundit and United legend Gary Neville has admitted he would rather see City lift their fourth Premier League title than watch Liverpool win their first come the end of this season.

The title race has a much tenser feel about it this time round, with Man City just four points behind pace-setters Liverpool. At the same point last year, City already had one hand on the title, as they sat 12 points clear of United in second.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

When speaking on the Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio, Neville admitted that between the two, he would rather see City in the top spot come May, but made clear that it is difficult to see United's closest rivals battling it out for the title.

“I said a few years ago when they were both going for the title that it is like having a choice of two blokes you want to nick your wife! It’s not changed, it’s getting worse!" Neville said, as quoted by Football 365.

“Do you know something? I have had for the first time in a few weeks that some United fans want Liverpool to win the title because they don’t want to see City win back-to-back titles and start a period of domination.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“I can’t bring myself to say Liverpool, I just can’t. It’s going to have to be City.”

Liverpool's title aspirations were dealt a huge blow at the start of the month, when an unfruitful trip to the Etihad saw their lead at the top trimmed to just four points. However, Klopp's men bounced back from that disheartening defeat to win their next two league outings, meaning the title is still very much their's to lose.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Meanwhile, City endured a poor run of form over the festive period but have recovered in some fashion since the turn of the year, winning their five games in 2019 by an aggregate score of 24-1.

Pep Guardiola's side travel to Newcastle next week in their next league fixture whilst Liverpool host Leicester City on Wednesday night.