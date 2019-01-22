Juventus Boss Massimiliano Allegri Praises 'Quality and Maturity' Following 3-0 Victory Over Chievo

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri has praised his side's 'quality and maturity' after they ran out comfortable 3-0 victors against Chievo on Monday night.

Goals from Douglas Costa, Emre Can and Daniele Rugani wrapped up a straightforward victory for the Old Lady, moving nine points clear of second placed Napoli as they chase their eighth consecutive Scudetto.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

"It was a good game but it wasn’t an easy win for us as we were coming off two difficult games but we did it," Allegri told Sky Sports Italia (via Calciomercato.com). "We needed a lot of quality and maturity which we showed on the night."





Juve's Argentine playmaker Paulo Dybala had a very impressive night, superbly creating Can's goal on his way to a man-of-the-match performance. His form did not go unnoticed by Allegri, who added: "Dybala? It’s great to see him play like this.





"He might be a little sad as he did not score but it’s okay. If he plays like this, he will become a truly great player."

La maturità si ottiene anche giocando partite serie come quella di stasera. #juventus #serieA #finoallafine — Massimiliano Allegri (@OfficialAllegri) January 21, 2019

The Juventus boss also took to twitter following the match, reiterating his pleasure with his side's maturity. His tweet read: "Maturity is achieved by playing a series of matches like tonights. #Juventus #SerieA."

Despite the resounding win, Cristiano Ronaldo had a truly forgettable evening for the home side, missing a host of chances as well as a second-half penalty. Allegri surprisingly commented on the missed opportunity, revealing that Ronaldo hasn't been scoring spot-kicks freely in training.

"I never look at penalty-kicks but he did miss a similar one earlier this morning during practice," he remarked.