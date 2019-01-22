Manchester United Set to Be Challenged by Chelsea in Race for Teenage Wonderkid Antoine Semenyo

Manchester United will face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea in their race to secure the signing of exciting young winger Antoine Semenyo.

The Bristol City teenager has spent most of the current season on loan at League Two side Newport County, particularly shining in the fourth-tier side's victory over Leicester City in the third round of the FA Cup earlier this month.

.@martinkeown5: Newport ace Antoine Semenyo is a star in the making – but Jamie Vardy will have been hiding behind the sofa... plus my FA Cup team of the round https://t.co/9aq7stjre9 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 7, 2019

The Mirror report that City will demand around £2m in compensation for the 19-year-old, who has played just one senior game for the Championship side - coming on as a second half substitute in their final game of 2017/18.

Semenyo has played all over the forward line for County so far this season, showcasing an impressive versatility which hints at greater potential further down the line, and netting six times in 30 appearances in all competitions.

Those 30 appearances include 20 in the league, which have yielded three goals, as well as a smattering of starts in the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy.

Speaking after Newport's win against Leicester, Bristol City CEO Mark Ashton said: "He did really well. He’s one of our promising youngsters in that group. He looked strong, powerful and competitive. The lad did really well. We’ve been talking about the Under-23s out on loan for the last two or three months.

"Lee himself has gone out to see the lads at Newport. We had a lot of discussions of who we bring back, when we bring them back, and at the moment we think the boys who are out on loan are getting really good, competitive football."