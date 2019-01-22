Manchester United Set to Be Challenged by Chelsea in Race for Teenage Wonderkid Antoine Semenyo

By 90Min
January 22, 2019

Manchester United will face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea in their race to secure the signing of exciting young winger Antoine Semenyo.

The Bristol City teenager has spent most of the current season on loan at League Two side Newport County, particularly shining in the fourth-tier side's victory over Leicester City in the third round of the FA Cup earlier this month. 

The Mirror report that City will demand around £2m in compensation for the 19-year-old, who has played just one senior game for the Championship side - coming on as a second half substitute in their final game of 2017/18.

Semenyo has played all over the forward line for County so far this season, showcasing an impressive versatility which hints at greater potential further down the line, and netting six times in 30 appearances in all competitions. 

Those 30 appearances include 20 in the league, which have yielded three goals, as well as a smattering of starts in the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy. 

Speaking after Newport's win against Leicester, Bristol City CEO Mark Ashton said: "He did really well. He’s one of our promising youngsters in that group. He looked strong, powerful and competitive. The lad did really well. We’ve been talking about the Under-23s out on loan for the last two or three months.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

"Lee himself has gone out to see the lads at Newport. We had a lot of discussions of who we bring back, when we bring them back, and at the moment we think the boys who are out on loan are getting really good, competitive football."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message