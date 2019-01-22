Nuno Espirito Santo Accepts £8,000 Fine for Improper Conduct in Celebrations After Leicester Winner

By 90Min
January 22, 2019

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo has conceded his charge of improper conduct in the aftermath of his side's winner against Leicester City over the weekend, accepting an £8000 fine. 

The Portuguese tactician let Diego Jota's hat trick goal - that gave the home side a dramatic 4-3 victory in a pulsating clash - get the better of him, as he ran on to the pitch in delight to celebrate with his players. 

He was duly sent to the stands by referee Chris Kavanaugh, for improper conduct after leaving his technical area, despite Jurgen Klopp receiving no such dismissal when he did the same thing following Liverpool's last gasp winner in the Merseyside derby. 

However, as reported by Sky Sports, though he had until January 24 to respond to the charge, Nuno has accepted his fate and subsequently taken the £8,000 hit.

Indeed, even in his post-match press conference, the 44-year-old admitted the referee made the correct decision. As quoted by Sky Sports, the Wolves man revealed: "It happened before with other managers, in that moment it's difficult to contain your emotions.

"The law is clear. There's no explanation. After all the situations which passed in the game to finish like that is tremendous happiness for everyone, I'm no exception.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

"The referee explained to me, it was clear and it was a good decision. He told me I was not allowed to go outside the technical area."

After Jota's goal took the recently promoted side above the Foxes into eighth in the Premier League table, they will have a break from league matters this weekend with a fourth round FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury at New Meadow.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message