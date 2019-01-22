Nuno Espirito Santo Accepts £8,000 Fine for Improper Conduct in Celebrations After Leicester Winner

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo has conceded his charge of improper conduct in the aftermath of his side's winner against Leicester City over the weekend, accepting an £8000 fine.

The Portuguese tactician let Diego Jota's hat trick goal - that gave the home side a dramatic 4-3 victory in a pulsating clash - get the better of him, as he ran on to the pitch in delight to celebrate with his players.

BREAKING: Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been fined £8,000 after admitting an FA improper conduct charge relating to his behaviour after their winning goal against Leicester on Saturday. #SSNhttps://t.co/RnspFCQGQ6 pic.twitter.com/IgewHrt5Pc — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 22, 2019

He was duly sent to the stands by referee Chris Kavanaugh, for improper conduct after leaving his technical area, despite Jurgen Klopp receiving no such dismissal when he did the same thing following Liverpool's last gasp winner in the Merseyside derby.

However, as reported by Sky Sports, though he had until January 24 to respond to the charge, Nuno has accepted his fate and subsequently taken the £8,000 hit.



Indeed, even in his post-match press conference, the 44-year-old admitted the referee made the correct decision. As quoted by Sky Sports, the Wolves man revealed: "It happened before with other managers, in that moment it's difficult to contain your emotions.

"The law is clear. There's no explanation. After all the situations which passed in the game to finish like that is tremendous happiness for everyone, I'm no exception.

"The referee explained to me, it was clear and it was a good decision. He told me I was not allowed to go outside the technical area."

After Jota's goal took the recently promoted side above the Foxes into eighth in the Premier League table, they will have a break from league matters this weekend with a fourth round FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury at New Meadow.

