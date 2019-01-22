Rafa Benitez to Meet With Mike Ashley to Request Immediate Reinforcements for Newcastle

By 90Min
January 22, 2019

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez is scheduled to meet with club owner Mike Ashley to discuss the January transfer plans, and will look to get at least two new players before the window closes at the end of the month. 

Ashley has been trying to sell Newcastle for some time, but it seems more and more unlikely he will be able to make the sale this month. The Magpies have failed to make any signings this window, but Ashley is now reportedly ready to listen to Benitez regarding transfers.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

According to a report from the the Daily Mirror, Benitez wants a number 10 and a left back, with the two positions remaining the Spaniard's top priority. The club has infamously fallen short in recent transfer windows, much to the disappointment of their fans, and many have demanded owner Ashley to invest heavily or remove himself from the club.

Ashley was subject to hostile chants from home fans during his first return to St James' Park in almost two months. The Magpies came out 3-0 winners over fellow relegation candidates, Cardiff City, but still sit in a precarious position, just two points above the drop zone. 

During Benitez' time in charge, Newcastle have spent £124mon players but have earned £164m from sales resulting in a £40m profit, a statistic that has further fuelled the wrath of the fans. Furthermore, the £16m purchase of Michael Owen way back in 2004 remains their record signing. 

With results struggling to arrive with any major consistency, Benitez has been left frustrated by the lack of investment. With the transfer window remaining open for just over a week, Benitez will be hoping for reinforcements as soon as possible.

However, the Spaniard will now have to set his sights towards the upcoming FA Cup tie with Watford, followed by two tough fixtures against Tottenham and Manchester City in the Premier League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message