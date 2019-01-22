West Ham See €40m Bid for On-Loan Atalanta Striker Duvan Zapata Rejected

By 90Min
January 22, 2019

West Ham United have had a €40m bid for Atalanta's on-loan striker Duvan Zapata rejected as the Serie A side look to make his stay at La Dea permanent. 

Zapata has been in fine form for Serie A's seventh-placed side his season, with a recent four-goal haul in a 5-0 win against Frosinone taking his league tally to 14, putting him level with Cristiano Ronaldo and Fabio Quagliarella as the league's top goalscorers.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

As a result, Tuttosport, via Calciomercato, report that the form of the Colombian international has seen him pique the interest of Premier League side West Ham. However, they have seen an initial €40m bid rejected. 

Atalanta, who have Zapata on loan from from Sampdoria until 2020, also have a €14m option to buy in his contract.

Zapata himself has previously spoken on his desire to play in the Premier League, saying: "In Colombia we love Premier League. Who knows. One day I could play there."

West Ham have been linked with a host of forward options this window, with Edin Dzeko and Andrea Belotti also among those mooted, amid fears over the futures of Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez. However, the former looks set to remain at the London Stadium for the time being, despite talk of a move to the Chinese Super League

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Manuel Pellegrini's side are currently 10th in the Premier League on 31 points. Their attention for this weekend will shift to the FA Cup as they face AFC Wimbledon in the fourth round. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message