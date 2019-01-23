Everton Face Dilemma on Idrissa Gueye Transfer With Funds Needed for Michy Batshuayi Deal

By 90Min
January 23, 2019

Everton manager Marco Silva faces a tough decision on whether to sanction the sale of midfielder Idrissa Gueye, as any potential transfer fee accrued could help them fund a move for Michy Batshuayi.

Gueye has been the subject of strong interest from Ligue 1 giants PSG throughout the transfer window, with the French side looking to fill the void Adrien Rabiot will leave when he eventually departs the French capital.

However, according to the Mirror, Silva's side have rejected all approaches for the Senegalese midfielder - even warning they may report Thomas Tuchel's side for illegally approaching their player.

Everton claim no official offer has been made from PSG, however other sources suggest a £25m bid has been submitted. It appears only an astronomical fee will tempt the Goodison Park outfit, as the club fear they won't have adequate time to replace the 29-year-old.

The dilemma facing Silva now is whether to cash in on the £9m signing from Aston Villa in 2016, as the funds collected could aid in the Toffees' search for a striker.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Forgotten Chelsea striker Batshuayi has been touted as a target, with the Belgian back at Stamford Bridge after an unsuccessful loan spell at Valencia, and Chelsea are reportedly keen to ship Batshuayi out permanently for an eye-watering £40m.

For the majority of the season, Silva has played natural winger Richarlison as his lone striker, with the likes of Cenk Tosun and Dominic Calvert-Lewin often left on the bench. The club believes that with the addition of a top striker and Richarlison in his preferred wide role, the club could look to improve on their disappointing 11th position in the Premier League.

