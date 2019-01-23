Fulham Forward Kamara Arrested on Suspicion of Actual Bodily Harm Following Staff Altercation

By 90Min
January 23, 2019

Fulham striker Aboubakar Kamara is believed to have been arrested at the club's Motspur Park base on Monday evening on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm to a member of staff.

The 23-year-old has had a turbulent time at Craven Cottage of late, have fallen into his manager's bad books after snatching the ball off penalty taker Aleksandar Mitrović and subsequently missing the spot kick in a crucial match against Huddersfield, and becoming embroiled in an argument with the Serbian at a training session the following week.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

According to the Daily MailCottagers boss Claudio Ranieri banned the Frenchman from first team training after he became a 'disruptive influence', but Kamara returned to the team base on Monday in an attempt to clear the air. The report claims that the striker then became embroiled in an argument with a member of on-sight staff, before becoming involved in a physical fight.

A spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called to a training ground in New Malden, shortly after 17.00hrs on Monday, 21 January to reports of a fight. Officers attended. One man, in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of ABH and criminal damage. He has been taken into custody in a south London police station. Enquiries continue."

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Fulham have also released their own statement on the occurrence, declaring: "The Club is grateful for the swift attention and action by the Metropolitan Police immediately following our reporting of the incident on Monday. The subject who was arrested is banned indefinitely from Motspur Park and all club activities.


"We will refrain from further comment but will stress that we will fully cooperate with any new or continuing investigation or legal proceeding in the name of providing everyone a secure and safe working environment."

In other news, Fulham are believed to have joined West Ham United in the race to sign Chelsea's out of favour midfielder Danny Drinkwater. The former Leicester City man has been in the Blues' match day squad on just two occasions this season, and is likely to leave the club this month as he looks to secure regular first team football.

