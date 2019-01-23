Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt reportedly wants to move to Barcelona alongside current teammate Frenkie de Jong.

Reports emerged suggesting Barcelona had already won the race for de Jong's signature, and were now turning their attention to teammate de Ligt, who is also being tracked by the likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester City & Paris Saint-Germain.

News of de Ligt's feelings comes from De Telegraaf journalist Valentijn Driessen, who was speaking on Radio Veronica. Driessen claimed: “Matthijs de Ligt wants to join Barcelona as well, just like Frenkie [de Jong].

"And he also wants to make his decision quick. But there are more clubs who wants to buy him, Juventus, Bayern, and PSG.”

The Ajax pair are two of the most in-demand talents in world football, and they have both been linked with blockbuster moves to many of Europe's elite sides.

However, it has been reported that Barcelona have convinced de Jong to move to the Camp Nou, with club officials set to travel to Amsterdam to negotiate the deal in the immediate future.

Like de Ligt, de Jong had been heavily linked with a move to PSG, but a £79m offer has reportedly seen Barcelona leapfrog the Ligue 1 giants in the transfer race.

Now, having secured a deal for de Jong, Barcelona have turned to defender de Ligt as they look to strengthen their squad. The current Golden Boy award holder, de Ligt has been a vital part of Ajax's side in recent seasons and has firmly established himself as a key member of the Dutch national team.

He has started his country's last 11 matches, helping his side keep clean sheets against both France and Germany in the UEFA Nations League.

He has also helped Ajax keep clean sheets in 11 Eredivisie matches this season, including a run of nine consecutive shutouts with de Ligt in the side from August to November.