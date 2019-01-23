Report: Matthijs De Ligt Wants to Join Frenkie De Jong at Barcelona

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt reportedly wants to move to Barcelona alongside current teammate Frenkie de Jong.

By 90Min
January 23, 2019

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt reportedly wants to move to Barcelona alongside current teammate Frenkie de Jong.

Reports emerged suggesting Barcelona had already won the race for de Jong's signature, and were now turning their attention to teammate de Ligt, who is also being tracked by the likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester City & Paris Saint-Germain.

News of de Ligt's feelings comes from De Telegraaf journalist Valentijn Driessen, who was speaking on Radio Veronica. Driessen claimed: “Matthijs de Ligt wants to join Barcelona as well, just like Frenkie [de Jong]. 

"And he also wants to make his decision quick. But there are more clubs who wants to buy him, JuventusBayern, and PSG.”

The Ajax pair are two of the most in-demand talents in world football, and they have both been linked with blockbuster moves to many of Europe's elite sides.

However, it has been reported that Barcelona have convinced de Jong to move to the Camp Nou, with club officials set to travel to Amsterdam to negotiate the deal in the immediate future.

Like de Ligt, de Jong had been heavily linked with a move to PSG, but a £79m offer has reportedly seen Barcelona leapfrog the Ligue 1 giants in the transfer race.

Now, having secured a deal for de Jong, Barcelona have turned to defender de Ligt as they look to strengthen their squad. The current Golden Boy award holder, de Ligt has been a vital part of Ajax's side in recent seasons and has firmly established himself as a key member of the Dutch national team.

He has started his country's last 11 matches, helping his side keep clean sheets against both France and Germany in the UEFA Nations League. 

He has also helped Ajax keep clean sheets in 11 Eredivisie matches this season, including a run of nine consecutive shutouts with de Ligt in the side from August to November.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message