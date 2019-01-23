Newcastle Prioritising Left Back Position as Magpies Consider Move for Monaco's Antonio Barreca

By 90Min
January 23, 2019

Newcastle United are thought to be plotting a move for Monaco's Antonio Barreca as one of a number of options at left back, a high priority position for the Magpies.

Rafa Benitez has identified a number 10 and a left back as his two highest priorities this transfer window, with Barecca on the shortlist at left back alongside Paris Saint-Germain's Stanley N'Soki, who Newcastle were monitoring last summer. 

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-SAINT-ETIENNE-MONACO

The Italian defender has only been a Monaco player for half a season having joined from Torino in the summer. However, reports from Sky Italy suggest that Newcastle are keen on the left back, who has been left on the fringes of the Monaco squad since Thierry Henry's managerial appointment.


Barecca has provided two assists in nine first team appearances since his move to Monaco, but has been used more recently as backup in either the French Cup, or for the club's second team in National 2. 

Benitez has asked Newcastle owner Mike Ashley to invest in the club this transfer window, but the club has failed to make any additions to their squad as of yet. With Newcastle struggling for depth, especially at left back, Barreca could provide much needed reinforcement.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Benitez has had to rely upon the injury-stricken Paul Dummett to play at left back, who has been struggling with consistent hamstring problems recently. The Spanish manager has also reverted to three at the back at times, in order to ease the burden when the left back has been injured.


Alternative choice N'Soki looks a decreasingly likely prospect, considering the Frenchman has recently signed a long term contract with PSG. 

