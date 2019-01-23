PSG Could Be Set to Target Barcelona Player Release Clauses Following Frenkie de Jong Steal

Barcelona are afraid of Paris Saint-Germain targeting one of their player's release clauses after they beat the Parisians to the signature of Ajax midielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Catalan giants confirmed that they had secured the signature of the highly coveted Dutch starlet on Wednesday, following weeks of speculation.



However, according to Spanish publication AS, the mood in Barcelona is not as joyous as you would think, with La Liga champions now wary of their French counterparts triggering one of their star player's release clauses as revenge.

Apparently, the Spanish side are most concerned by losing Ousman Dembele, who has a €400m clause in his contract, as well as Philippe Coutinho (€400m), Sergio Busquets (€500m), Samuel Umtiti (€500m) and Marc Andre ter Stegen (€180m).

Indeed, even the €700m clause present in Lionel Messi's contract is a slight cause for concern, even though it seems an almost impossible figure to match.

The club are aware that Paris president Nasser Al-Khelaifi feels a strong sense of rivalry with them on and off the field, following several Champions League exits at the hands of Barca.

One source admitted they were expecting Al-Khelaifi to "seek revenge", explaining that: "The relations are not good for a long time, rather they are broken."

And, though will go to great lengths to ensure they keep all their star players, they have had first hand experience of the Parisian's financial might with the Neymar transfer.

A European rematch is not beyond the realms of possibility this year, with both teams possessing fairly negotiable last 16 ties. PSG will face a Manchester United side who are admittedly in far greater shape than when the draw was first made, while Barcelona square up against Lyon.

