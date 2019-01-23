PSG Could Be Set to Target Barcelona Player Release Clauses Following Frenkie de Jong Steal

By 90Min
January 23, 2019

Barcelona are afraid of Paris Saint-Germain targeting one of their player's release clauses after they beat the Parisians to the signature of Ajax midielder Frenkie de Jong. 

The Catalan giants confirmed that they had secured the signature of the highly coveted Dutch starlet on Wednesday, following weeks of speculation. 

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

However, according to Spanish publication AS, the mood in Barcelona is not as joyous as you would think, with La Liga champions now wary of their French counterparts triggering one of their star player's release clauses as revenge. 

Apparently, the Spanish side are most concerned by losing Ousman Dembele, who has a €400m clause in his contract, as well as Philippe Coutinho (€400m), Sergio Busquets (€500m), Samuel Umtiti (€500m) and Marc Andre ter Stegen (€180m). 

Indeed, even the €700m clause present in Lionel Messi's contract is a slight cause for concern, even though it seems an almost impossible figure to match. 

The club are aware that Paris president Nasser Al-Khelaifi feels a strong sense of rivalry with them on and off the field, following several Champions League exits at the hands of Barca. 

One source admitted they were expecting Al-Khelaifi to "seek revenge", explaining that: "The relations are not good for a long time, rather they are broken." 

And, though will go to great lengths to ensure they keep all their star players, they have had first hand experience of the Parisian's financial might with the Neymar transfer.

A European rematch is not beyond the realms of possibility this year, with both teams possessing fairly negotiable last 16 ties. PSG will face a Manchester United side who are admittedly in far greater shape than when the draw was first made, while Barcelona square up against Lyon.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message