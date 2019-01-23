Report: Wife, Agent of Icardi Hopes to Finalize His Inter Milan Extension

The wife and agent of Mauro Icardi hopes to finalize a new deal for the prolific forward.

By 90Min
January 23, 2019

Wanda Nara, the wife and agent of Inter superstar Mauro Icardi, has admitted that there is currently no schedule for Icardi's contract renewal, although she hopes to finalize the deal this week.

Widely regarded as one of the world's finest strikers, Icardi has been heavily linked with a move away from the Serie A side in recent weeks, with the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid said to be especially keen on the Argentinian forward.

Speaking at the Amici dei Bambini tournament, Nara insisted that Icardi's renewal will happen in the near future. She is quoted by the Express as saying: "No appointment has yet been set, we hope to be able to do it during the week.

“Mauro still has two-and-a-half years on his contract, there's nothing to worry about.

“Even my son Valentino is an Inter fan and every time he hears the news about a possible transfer on television, Mauro tells him that we cannot do something like that.”

The report from the Express adds that, as it stands, Icardi will have a release clause of €100m (around £87m) active in his contract between 1-15 July next summer, meaning the likes of Chelsea and Real would be able to negotiate with Icardi if they are prepared to activate the release clause.

However, if he does renew his deal with the club, that clause could either be significantly raised or simply removed from the 25-year-old's contract.

Since joining Inter from Sampdoria in 2013, Icardi has found the back of the net an impressive 121 times in 206 appearances, and he has already racked up 14 goals in all competitions this season.

Inter currently find themselves third in the Serie A, with Icardi's nine goals proving to be a major factor in their impressive league standing. They have opened up a six-point advantage over local rivals AC Milan, and they will certainly be keen on extending Icardi's stay at the San Siro.

