Alvaro Morata's Move to Atletico Madrid Paves Way for Nikola Kalinic to Join Wolves

Atletico Madrid's Nikola Kalinic is reportedly set for a future away from the Spanish capital due to the imminent arrival of Alvaro Morata from Chelsea - with Wolves the leading candidates to sign the striker.

The Croatian forward moved to Madrid for £13m in August 2018 but has been limited to just five starts this term, although the 31-year-old has contributed two goals in his limited playing time.

The former Blackburn Rovers man still has a lot to offer at the very highest level and would suit Wolves' fast attacking play, however there are rumours circulating of Tottenham's interest in the striker following losing their talisman Harry Kane due to injury.

Despite reports that Kalinic wants to stay in Madrid and feels he has not disappointed, Los Rojiblancos are said to want to offload the striker once Morata has officially been signed, according to reports from AS.

In training on Wednesday Atletico manager Diego Simeone used Kalinic as Antoine Griezmann's partner, but all is subject to change should Morata agree terms with the Spanish side.

The striker is known for his strong presence in the air and excels when playing with his back to goal. He would act as a fantastic focal point for Wolves to build their attacking play from, and his intelligent movement would create space for his teammates.

Morata's proposed move to Atletico is set to be close with the striker reported to have had a medical in Spain ahead of the initial six-month loan with an option to purchase the Spanish international at the end of the season.