Bayern Munich Complete Permanent Signing of Defender Chris Richards From FC Dallas

By 90Min
January 24, 2019

Bayern Munich have completed the signing of Chris Richards from FC Dallas on a permanent deal following a successful six-month loan spell with the German champions.

The American centre back has made over 20 competitive appearances for Bayern's Under-18s since joining on loan from Dallas in July 2018, and played for the first team during last summer's International Champions Cup.

Bayern have confirmed that Richards has made his move permanent, signing a four-and-a-half year contract to keep him at the Allianz Arena until the summer of 2023.

"We are very happy that we have agreed Chris’ transfer from FC Dallas," Bayern's Campus Manager, Jochen Sauer, told the club's official website.

"Chris has represented us very well in the last six months and we are convinced that he will continue to develop well here at FC Bayern. We see great potential in him."

Richards is the first player to join Bayern from Dallas since the two clubs formed an elite player development program in February 2018. The MLS side have a proven track record of developing young talent.

"I've always dreamt of playing for a big European club and now I’m at one of the world’s top teams. I'm really happy," said Richards.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Richards follows in the footsteps of Alphonso Davies, who became Bayern's first MLS signing when they bought him from Vancouver Whitecaps last year. Davies appeared in Bayern's matchday squad for the first time in last week's win over Hoffenheim.

Richards has represented the United States at Under-20 level, starring in their recent CONCACAF Championships win as they beat Mexico 2-0 in the final.

