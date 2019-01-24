Liverpool Handed Fitness Update on Fabinho Amid Full Back Crisis Ahead of Leicester Clash

Jurgen Klopp has been handed a huge injury boost, with Fabinho reportedly returning to light training this week whilst Liverpool enjoy some warm weather training in Dubai.

The Brazilian limped off with a hamstring injury during the Reds' dramatic 4-3 win over Crystal Palace last week. Initially the Liverpool camp believed the injury was serious, however, he appears to have made a speedy recovery.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

As reported by The Mirror, Fabinho has returned to 'light training' with the Liverpool medical staff 'extremely hopeful' the ex-Monaco man will be able to take part when the Reds host Leicester in the Premier League next Wednesday.

After completing a rehab session in Dubai, it looks increasingly likely he will be available next week and Liverpool will be desperate for his services amidst an injury crisis in their defence. First choice right-back Trent Alexander Arnold is expected to be ruled out for three weeks after picking up a knee injury in the recent win against Brighton.

England defender Joe Gomez, who can fill in at right-back, is also out as he recovers from a broken leg suffered in December. Even youngster Ki-jana Hoever - who made his debut against Wolves in the FA Cup - is sidelined, leaving the Reds without a recognised defender on the right side of defence.

Big news for #LFC as Fabinho returns to training ground with medics confident he will be fit for next PL game to resolve right back nightmare

https://t.co/F8Ai7ckyvc — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) January 23, 2019

Despite being utilised in midfield for much of the season, Fabinho is a natural right-back having played there for much of his early career in Brazil and whilst at Monaco. He helped the French side to the Champions League semi-final in 2017 whilst mostly being deployed in defence, so is more than capable of filling in.

Klopp will be extremely hopeful his £44m signing will be able to take part next week, as the Reds look to secure their first top flight title in 28 years.