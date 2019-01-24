Milan vs Napoli Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Milan host Napoli at San Siro in what is the first of two clashes between the Serie A giants in the space of a week.

Two Milan legends go head to head on Saturday night as Gennaro Gattuso faces his former manager Carlo Ancelotti in the dugout, and they will meet again in Milan in the Coppa Italia quarter final on Tuesday.

Milan will kick off in fourth place as they look to pull away from AS Roma, who sit one point behind in fifth, while second place Napoli are nine points adrift of leaders Juventus and cannot afford to lose more ground.

Two of the league's best strikers this season go head to head as the Rossoneri's new €35m signing Krzysztof Piatek will look to mark his debut with his 20th goal of the season in all competitions, while Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik has eight goals in his last eight games.

The Partenopei lost their last away game at Inter in Serie A: the last time Napoli lost their away league games against both Inter and Milan in a single season was back in 2010/11.

Check out 90min's preview of Saturday's Serie A clash below.

Where to Watch



When Is Kick Off? Saturday 26 January What Time Is Kick Off? 19:30 (GMT) Where Is It Played?

San Siro TV Channel/Live Stream? Eleven Sports 2 Referee? Daniele Doveri Team News I Rossoneri secured a 2-0 win away from home at Genoa on Monday but lost centre back Cristian Zapata in the process as the Colombian suffered a thigh injury. However, Gattuso will be relieved that captain Alessio Romagnoli and right back Davide Calabria are both available following suspensions. The Milan manager is also returning from a one-match ban. _️ Krzysztof Piatek: "It is an enormous joy to play for #ACMilan and I will do my best to score goals as much as I can."#WelcomePiatek — AC Milan (@acmilan) January 24, 2019 Patrick Cutrone started against Genoa but on Wednesday Milan completed the signing of Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek from Genoa as Gonzalo Higuain moved to Chelsea on loan, with Piatek expected to make his debut against Napoli. Carlo Ancelotti will also be buoyed by the return of key players in Kalidou Koulibaly, Lorenzo Insigne and Allan who all missed Napoli's 2-1 win over Lazio through suspension. Defender Vlad Chiriches remains on the sidelines with a cruciate ligament injury, as does Marek Hamsik with a thigh problem. Predicted Lineups

Milan Donnarumma; Calabria, Romagnoli, Musacchio, Rodriguez; Paqueta, Bakayoko, Kessie; Calhanoglu, Piatek, Suso. Napoli Meret; Malcuit, Koulibaly, Albiol, Rui; Insigne, Allan, Zielinski, Ruiz; Milik, Mertens.

