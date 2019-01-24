Milan vs Napoli Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

By 90Min
January 24, 2019

Milan host Napoli at San Siro in what is the first of two clashes between the Serie A giants in the space of a week.

Two Milan legends go head to head on Saturday night as Gennaro Gattuso faces his former manager Carlo Ancelotti in the dugout, and they will meet again in Milan in the Coppa Italia quarter final on Tuesday.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

Milan will kick off in fourth place as they look to pull away from AS Roma, who sit one point behind in fifth, while second place Napoli are nine points adrift of leaders Juventus and cannot afford to lose more ground.

Two of the league's best strikers this season go head to head as the Rossoneri's new €35m signing Krzysztof Piatek will look to mark his debut with his 20th goal of the season in all competitions, while Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik has eight goals in his last eight games.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

The Partenopei lost their last away game at Inter in Serie A: the last time Napoli lost their away league games against both Inter and Milan in a single season was back in 2010/11.

Check out 90min's preview of Saturday's Serie A clash below.

Where to Watch


When Is Kick Off? Saturday 26 January
What Time Is Kick Off? 19:30 (GMT)
Where Is It Played?
 San Siro
TV Channel/Live Stream? Eleven Sports 2
Referee? Daniele Doveri

Team News

I Rossoneri secured a 2-0 win away from home at Genoa on Monday but lost centre back Cristian Zapata in the process as the Colombian suffered a thigh injury.

However, Gattuso will be relieved that captain Alessio Romagnoli and right back Davide Calabria are both available following suspensions. The Milan manager is also returning from a one-match ban.

Patrick Cutrone started against Genoa but on Wednesday Milan completed the signing of Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek from Genoa as Gonzalo Higuain moved to Chelsea on loan, with Piatek expected to make his debut against Napoli.

Carlo Ancelotti will also be buoyed by the return of key players in Kalidou Koulibaly, Lorenzo Insigne and Allan who all missed Napoli's 2-1 win over Lazio through suspension.

Defender Vlad Chiriches remains on the sidelines with a cruciate ligament injury, as does Marek Hamsik with a thigh problem.

Predicted Lineups


Milan Donnarumma; Calabria, Romagnoli, Musacchio, Rodriguez; Paqueta, Bakayoko, Kessie; Calhanoglu, Piatek, Suso.
Napoli Meret; Malcuit, Koulibaly, Albiol, Rui; Insigne, Allan, Zielinski, Ruiz; Milik, Mertens.

Head to Head Record


When the sides met earlier this season, Napoli trailed Milan 2-0 at half time but a brace from Piotr Zielinski and an 80th minute strike from Dries Mertens gave the home team a dramatic 3-2 win in Naples.

Napoli have won three times in their last five away games against Milan in Serie A, while in the previous 19 against the Rossoneri they had failed to win a single game (drawn nine and lost ten).

AC Milan v SPAL - Serie A

Milan have only won one of their last 15 Serie A games against Napoli which was a 2-0 win at San Siro in December 2014.

Recent Form

Milan's form is a mixed bag, winning three of their previous six matches and picking up three red cards in their previous seven, but a strong win away to Genoa on Sunday kept them in the Champions League qualification spots.

Napoli have won five of their previous six matches with the only loss coming at the Siro to Inter in a game marred by controversy and two red cards for Ancelotti's men.

Here’s how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:

Milan Napoli
Genoa 0-2 Milan (21/1) Napoli 2-1 Lazio (20/1)
Juventus 1-0 Milan (16/1) Napoli 2-0 Sassuolo (13/1)
Sampdoria 0-2 Milan (12/1) Napoli 3-2 Bologna (29/12)
Milan 2-1 SPAL (29/12) Inter 1-0 Napoli (26/12)
Frosinone 0-0 Milan (26/12) Napoli 1-0 SPAL (22/12)

Prediction

Arkadiusz Milik,Dries Mertens

Napoli's forward partnership of Mertens and Milik has produced 23 goals this season and the pair could be the difference.

The return of Koulibaly will strengthen Ancelotti's defence but if new man Piatek can strike up an immediate relationship with his teammates, it promises to be a fascinating contest. 


Prediction: Milan 1-2 Napoli

      Modal message