Police End Search for Cardiff Striker Emiliano Sala & Pilot Following Aircraft Crash

By 90Min
January 24, 2019

Guernsey Police have ended the search for the flight carrying Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala, citing 'extremely remote' chances of survival as the reason behind the difficult decision to end the operation. 

The 28-year-old has been missing since Monday night, after a flight returning from France over the English channel went off the radar, and no traces of it have since been found. 

Police say in a statement that after 24 continuous hours of searching they have now notified the next of kin and called off the search. 

Friends, family and fans alike have laid tribute to the Argentinian, with the feeling being that there is little to no hope of finding him alive after such an extended period of time, and a report in The Times says that the club are still dealing with the grief.

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

Cardiff cancelled training earlier this week, but are thought to be resuming normal service as of Thursday, and are planning on their match with Arsenal on Tuesday going ahead as planned. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message