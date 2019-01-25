Lazio vs Juventus Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Juventus travel to the Stadio Olimpico to take on Lazio, aiming to further extend their lead at the top in Serie A.

Sitting nine points ahead of closest challengers Napoli, I Bianconeri are in blistering form and brushed aside Chievo last time out to record an 18th league win of the campaign.



Meanwhile, their Rome opponents are two points adrift of the last Champions League spot, but lost to Napoli on matchday 20.

With the Italian giants gunning a prestigious 37th Scudetto, this makes for an enticing clash as both continue to compete on European fronts.

Here's 90min's breakdown of Sunday's fixture.

Where to Watch





When Is Kick Off? Sunday 27 January What Time Is Kick Off? 19:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? Stadio Olimpico TV Channel/Live Stream? Eleven Sports 2 Referee? Marco Guida

Team News

Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi has a number of suspension issues to contend with. Adam Murasic is serving the last of his three-game ban, whilst defender Francesco Acerbi misses out after receiving a straight red last time out.



Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri could be without a host of players, including winger Juan Cuadrado, who is expected to be out of action following knee surgery in December, whilst Medhi Benatia has missed his side's last two games.

Mario Mandzukic and Andrea Barzagli are also definitely out whilst midfield pair Miralem Pjanic and Rodrigo Bentancur are both one booking away from suspensions.

Predicted Lineups





Lazio Strakosha; Bastos, Wallace, Radu; Patric, Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Parolo, Lulic; Alberto, Immobile. Juventus Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Sandro; Costa, Can, Matuidi, Bernardeschi; Dybala, Ronaldo.

Head to Head

Juventus boast a formidable record against Le Aquile, having lost just once of the last 28 league encounters between the sides.

Allegri's outfit recorded a comfortable victory on matchday two in Cristiano Ronaldo's home debut - goals from Mandzukic and Pjanic sealing a 2-0 win.



Recent Form

Sitting sixth in Serie A, Inzaghi's outfit are on course to repeat, if not surpass last season's eventual Europa League qualification finish.

However, they've taken just a solitary point off rival teams, including Roma, Inter and Milan, with their only reward a 1-1 draw with the latter. Club top scorer Ciro Immobile has struck 11 league goals in another productive season for the marksman.

Attempting to defend their Serie A crown for an eighth straight campaign, Le Zebres have maintained a healthy lead ahead of the chasing pack. On top of their oozing talent, the acquisition of Ronaldo has proved integral, as he leads the division's goalscoring charts with 14 in 20 outings.

Although they come into this game in fine form, they'll be reminded of their threat their opponents pose, having been beaten by Lazio in Turin last season.

Here's how each side has faired in the last five fixtures.

Lazio Juventus Napoli 2-1 Lazio (20/1) Juventus 3-0 Chievo (21/1) Lazio 4-1 Novara (12/1) Juventus 1-0 Milan (16/1) Lazio 1-1 Torino (29/12) Bologna 0-2 Juventus (12/1) Bologna 0-2 Lazio (26/12) Juventus 2-1 Sampdoria (29/12) Lazio 3-1 Cagliari (22/12) Atalanta 2-2 Juventus (26/12)

Prediction

Knowing a potential upset could be on the cards when Napoli face Milan on Saturday, Allegri's side will see this a must win game if they're to steer further clear.

Netting three in as many league games, the shooting boots of Ronaldo will undoubtedly be required against a side that can be incredibly dangerous on the break.



Already facing an uphill task, Lazio's wretched record against their decorated opponents may continue this weekend.