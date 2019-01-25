Marko Arnautovic Warns West Ham Fans to Expect News 'Soon' as Forward Is Omitted From Matchday Squad

West Ham United striker Marko Arnautovic has told fans to expect an update on his future in the immediate future, amid rumours the Austrian will move to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande.

Guangzhou were believed to have submitted a £45m bid for Arnautovic, only to withdraw their offer at a later date. West Ham insisted that he was not for sale, but Arnautovic has omitted from the Hammers' matchday squad to face Wimbledon this weekend, with many believing the striker is desperate to make the move.

Marko Arnautović has posted this on his Instagram story..🕵️‍♂️



He's got all the West Ham fans on strings 😂 pic.twitter.com/4fvRmLXLDk — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) January 25, 2019

In a blunt post on Instagram, which was captured by football.london, Arnautovic informed his followers that they can expect news "very soon."

Amid rumours Arnautovic would soon be departing to the Chinese Super League, West Ham have been linked with moves for several different forwards. Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi has been heavily linked with a move to the Hammers, but the majority of speculation has focused on Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez.

A £40m deal for Gomez is reportedly nearing completion, with the 22-year-old's impressive record of 27 goals in 54 appearances said to have captivated officials at West Ham.

Arnautovic has been in fantastic form for his club this season, racking up eight goals and two assists in 18 appearances for West Ham. He has combined with summer signing Felipe Anderson to carry the Hammers to tenth in the Premier League.

However, outside of the duo, West Ham have struggled greatly in front of goal. Javier Hernandez and Michail Antonio have combined for just six goals this season and, should Arnautovic leave the club, West Ham would certainly need to identify a replacement.

Warren Little/GettyImages

Alongside Guangzhou, Shanghai SIPG are also thought to be tracking the 29-year-old forward, whilst Manchester United have also been heavily linked with a move for Arnautovic in the past. The Red Devils were reportedly tracking Arnautovic over an extended period of time, although the links between the two have subsided following Jose Mourinho's departure from Old Trafford.