Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Reveals Why Paul Pogba Is a Good Fit for Manchester United Captaincy

By 90Min
January 25, 2019

Manchester United's interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that Paul Pogba has all the attributes to be a future captain of the Red Devils.

Pogba captained United in their first two matches of the season in the absence of Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young, but was stripped of captaincy duties as his relationship with Jose Mourinho deteriorated.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

However, Pogba has shown his class since Solskjaer replaced Mourinho, with five goals and five assists in six Premier League matches, and Solskjaer believes Pogba has a good future at Old Trafford.

"I know the boy from before, and he is a leader," said Solskjaer at his pre-match press conference ahead of Friday's game with Arsenal, quoted by FourFourTwo"He's a character, he influences people, and you've seen the videos from France, and he cares, and he really wants to be successful.

"He knows he can't do it by himself, it's a team game, and he's a character that brings so many good things with him when he's enjoying himself, I have to say."

Not only is Pogba in good form, he also appears to be enjoying his football for the first time since last summer's World Cup win with France.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"You see the personality. He loves playing football, he's a larger-than-life character, that's just the way he is," added Solskjaer.

"When the performances come as well, that marries together as a good leader and you see what it meant to him winning the World Cup. So, for me, yes, he's captain material."

Solskjaer aims to continue his 100% record when Manchester United face the Gunners in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message