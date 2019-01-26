Jesse Lingard Oozing Confidence as Man Utd Star Confidently Claims 'We'll Win' Next Liverpool Clash

Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard has praised the influence of interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since taking charge at Old Trafford, before revealing his belief that the Red Devils will beat Liverpool when they next meet.

United's new Norwegian boss oversaw his eighth consecutive win since being appointed as manager on Friday night, seeing off Arsenal 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium in the FA Cup Fourth Round.

One of the stars of the show was England international Lingard, as he scored the second goal for United in what turned out to be a relatively comfortable win. The 26-year-old has now revealed that confidence is sky high at Old Trafford - boldly claiming that United will now beat Liverpool when the two teams next meet.

“Our way of playing has changed. Next time against Liverpool? We'll win," Lingard said in an appearance on Soccer AM, in quotes relayed by Goal.





“Ole has been great since he came in. He has given a lot of advice, and he has let us play free, which is the main thing. Football you have to play with freedom, you have to play with that smile on your face, and he has let us do that.”

Lingard went onto reveal that Solskjaer's positive mindset has brought confidence back into the group, and he believes that his, and his teammates, mentalities have been changed since he took charge.

“Attacking football and playing the ball forward as soon as you can and scoring as many goals as you can [is the "United way"] If they score one, he knows we will score two and he has already had that mindset.

“He was just saying, 'this is Man Utd and this is how we should be.' We wear suits for away games now to look the part. He wanted to bring back the 'United way'.

“I feel like we are always confident going into matches, even if they score, we know we are going to score two or three more. And our mindset has definitely changed going into big games.”





It remains to be seen whether or not Lingard's confidence will help lead United to victory against Liverpool next time they clash - with the Reds having ran out 3-1 victors when the two sides met in what turned out to be Jose Mourinho's last game in charge.