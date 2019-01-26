Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided injury updates of several first team players ahead of his team's game against Leicester City in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Klopp was able to deliver some good news in regards to the availability of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho for the game, with the latter pair in contention to start the game at Anfield.

The German has revealed that Van Dijk and Fabinho, who have missed training due to illness, will likely recover in time for their crucial league game, which will see his team look to maintain or even build on their position at the top of the Premier League table.

One player who will be doubtful is Liverpool's young full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been suffering with the ligament injury which forced him to miss Liverpool's thrilling 4-3 victory against Crystal Palace last time out.

Klopp said of Alexander-Arnold: “It will not be long [for Trent], but is he ready for Leicester? I don’t know, we will find out. Then it’s West Ham and then Bournemouth. After that he will be 100 per cent [back] but until then, we have to see.”

Another player who looks as though they could have a chance of a return against Leicester City is Georginio Wijnaldum, with the Dutch midfielder returning to training after a knee injury which also kept him out of the club's last game.

Klopp said: “Gini [Wijnaldum] is good, better. The plan is that he will have one session today and then we have to see how he reacts on that. Hopefully we can build from that point.”

There is bad news however ahead of the match with regards to English center back Joe Gomez, whose fractured leg means he will remain sidelined for Liverpool's next few games.

Klopp said: “We have to wait. Obviously it was really unlucky in that situation. The injury is not like Trent [Alexander-Arnold] or Gini [Wijnaldum] where you know ‘that’s the only thing’. It could have been like that, but then more and more we found out it’s a more serious thing. We have to wait, for sure, a couple of weeks. We will see, it is difficult to judge in the moment."