Liverpool Make First Signing of January Transfer Window as Club 'Complete Deal' for French Teenager

By 90Min
January 26, 2019

Liverpool have reportedly made their first signing of the January transfer window after 'completing a deal' for teenage defender Billy Koumetio.

The 16-year-old Frenchman had been on trail with the Reds in November, with the left-sided defender travelling with the club's Under-17 side to play a number of friendlies in Berlin. 

According to ESPN, the US Orleans man made an impression during his time on trial, as the Premier League side have decided to sign the defender, who was at Olympique Lyonnais earlier in his career, for a nominal fee.

Koumetio will become part of Barry Lewtas' Under-16 side at Liverpool, with the French defender the latest addition to the club's academy setup with a view to the future. 

Liverpool signed Ki-Jana Hoever from Ajax during the summer, with the 17-year-old already making his first-team debut in an FA Cup third round defeat to Wolves earlier in the month, although the Dutchman impressed at Molineux, leading to reports the club would offer him a professional contract at the end of the season. 

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Another academy youngster making waves this season is striker Bobby Duncan - the cousin of club legend Steven Gerrard - with the 17-year-old already netting an impressive 19 goals this season following his move over the summer from Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp's first-team are currently top of the Premier League, as they hold a four-point lead over reigning league champions City with just 15 games remaining, while the German will also have to contend with a return to Champions League action next month with a tricky last 16 tie against Bayern Munich.

