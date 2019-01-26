Trevor Francis Claims Mesut Ozil Will Become a 'Huge Problem' if He Stays at Arsenal

Trevor Francis has suggested Unai Emery will have a huge problem on his hands if he doesn’t move on Mesut Ozil in the transfer window. The German was once again left out of the starting line up as Arsenal crashed out of the FA Cup with defeat against Manchester United.

The subject of Ozil’s role at the club has been the source of a great divide amongst fans for a while now. The 30-year-old has often drawn criticism for his relaxed demeanour on the pitch and his lack of defensive responsibilities.

What exactly is Mesut Ozil’s job at Arsenal? I am not understanding anymore. Falling or Forming sick all the time. I Kent understand. — Bhadmus Hakeem (@Bhadoosky) January 25, 2019

But for many, the World Cup winner is still one of the most talented players in the Gunners’ squad. Certainly with Arsene Wenger and Alexis Sanchez departing last season, the club moved quickly to offer the playmaker a bumper contract to keep him at the Emirates.

That reported £350k-per-week deal has only driven a bigger divide amongst supporters though, especially with Ozil struggling for regular game time under new boss Emery. He has just four goals and one assist from 16 appearances this season, increasing the demand to call time on his Arsenal career.

Francis has insisted that not only that the German should be moved on, but that Arsenal should prioritise an exit before his situation becomes an issue that affects the squad.

The former England star turned pundit was quoted by the Daily Star, saying: “Ozil is going to be a huge problem to him [Emery] because constantly we’re going to hear ‘well why isn’t he in the starting line-up?’ He doesn’t want him in the starting line-up, that’s the reason why.

“And Ozil on £350,000-a-week, well it’s just ridiculous because he’s got his hands tied now Emery, there’s nothing he can do. Giving Ozil that huge contract has really forced them into letting [Aaron] Ramsey leave the football club, which is a huge mistake.”

👂 Lukaku has now got the same amount of assists in 2 minutes as Mesut Ozil has in his 1,122 minutes this season #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/ZMj23TcFwc — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) January 25, 2019

Ozil did eventually come off the bench to replace Alex Iwobi against Manchester United but was unable to impact proceedings as his side lost 3-1.