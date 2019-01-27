Atletico Madrid Winger Gelson Martins Joins Monaco on Loan Until End of the Season

Atletico Madrid have confirmed that winger Gelson Martins has joined Ligue 1 side Monaco on loan until the end of the season.

After leaving Sporting CP at the end of last season, Martins was tracked by many of Europe's biggest sides. The Portuguese winger opted to join Atletico, but has struggled to make an impact at the Wanda Metropolitano, starting just one La Liga match all season.

Atletico confirmed the news of the loan deal for Martins on their official website. They wrote: "Our club has reached an agreement with AS Monaco for the loan of Gelson Martins until the end of the season.





"The Portuguese winger joined Atleti last summer and played 12 games for our club (eight in La Liga, two in the Champions League and two in the Copa del Rey).





"Gelson will now seek a new challenge in his career, and everyone at Atlético de Madrid wishes him the best of luck in this new step."

Since moving to Atletico, Martins found the back of the net just once, with his solitary goal coming in the Copa del Rey against fourth-division side UE Sant Andreu in late October.





After struggling to force his way into manager Diego Simeone's plans, Martins found himself linked with a departure from the club. Premier League sides Arsenal and Newcastle United were both believed to be keen on negotiating a deal for Martins, but the 23-year-old has instead opted to test himself in France.

He joins the likes of Cesc Fabregas and Naldo in moving to Monaco, who are desperate to bolster their squad and preserve their Ligue 1 status.





They find themselves 19th in the league table, and parted ways with manager Thierry Henry in an attempt to salvage their disappointing season.