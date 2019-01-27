Chelsea Striker Alvaro Morata 'Very Happy' to Join Atletico Madrid Ahead of Loan Deal

By 90Min
January 27, 2019

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is due to undertake his medical before completing a loan move to Atletico Madrid after arriving in Spain on Saturday night.

The 26-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge this term, and those troubles have seen Chelsea complete the loan signing of Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus, seemingly forcing Morata further out of the picture in west London.

As reported by the Express, the Spaniard is now set to complete a loan move to Atletico MadridMorata said on his move: “I’m very happy for this stage, I have been waiting for days, I want everything to be completed and to start training with my team-mates.”

Morata’s return to La Liga comes less than two years after the striker departed city rivals Real Madrid to join Chelsea in 2017 in a then-club-record £57m deal for the Blues.

Asked about the possibility of a hostile reaction from the Atletico fans, given his previous ties with Los Blancos, Morata replied: “The people who have always been with me know how I feel and how I will feel tomorrow and how the last days have been, I am very happy.

“People have their thoughts, but I know what I have to do, I started playing at Atleti and people who know where I come from know my story and what this means to me.

“The past is the past and can not be changed and I am very proud of that and I hope it will be finished tomorrow.”

The former Juventus star has struggled to produce his best form on a consistent basis at Stamford Bridge, scoring just 16 goals in 47 Premier League appearances for the west Londoners.

Chelsea boss Sarri had revealed that Morata asked to leave in December, though the Italian insisted that the striker had the ability to adapt to his style.

“I think that Morata has the characteristics for playing in my team,” Sarri said. “But one month ago, he said he wanted to play in another team. So it was really very difficult for him to give us the 100% for his mental situation, I think.

“Morata is potentially a very important player. From the physical and technical point of view, he is a very good player and suitable for my football.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

“But the situation changed in the last month. So we needed to change.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message