Chelsea Striker Alvaro Morata 'Very Happy' to Join Atletico Madrid Ahead of Loan Deal

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is due to undertake his medical before completing a loan move to Atletico Madrid after arriving in Spain on Saturday night.

The 26-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge this term, and those troubles have seen Chelsea complete the loan signing of Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus, seemingly forcing Morata further out of the picture in west London.

BREAKING: Sky sources: @Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata to have medical at @atletienglish on Sunday #SSN



More on Transfer Centre LIVE! https://t.co/MxHv5chQ13 pic.twitter.com/qr9pgMzyUu — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 26, 2019

As reported by the Express, the Spaniard is now set to complete a loan move to Atletico Madrid. Morata said on his move: “I’m very happy for this stage, I have been waiting for days, I want everything to be completed and to start training with my team-mates.”

Morata’s return to La Liga comes less than two years after the striker departed city rivals Real Madrid to join Chelsea in 2017 in a then-club-record £57m deal for the Blues.

Asked about the possibility of a hostile reaction from the Atletico fans, given his previous ties with Los Blancos, Morata replied: “The people who have always been with me know how I feel and how I will feel tomorrow and how the last days have been, I am very happy.

Álvaro Morata has just arrived in Madrid to sign as new Átletico player. His contract has been signed. Loan + buy option around €50M agreed with Chelsea. Here we go! 🇪🇸 #CFC #Atleti #Chelsea — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 27, 2019

“People have their thoughts, but I know what I have to do, I started playing at Atleti and people who know where I come from know my story and what this means to me.

“The past is the past and can not be changed and I am very proud of that and I hope it will be finished tomorrow.”

The former Juventus star has struggled to produce his best form on a consistent basis at Stamford Bridge, scoring just 16 goals in 47 Premier League appearances for the west Londoners.

🔴⚪ Álvaro Morata ya está en Madrid pasando reconocimiento médico con el Atleti pic.twitter.com/vFjmxPYm1C — AS (@diarioas) January 27, 2019

Chelsea boss Sarri had revealed that Morata asked to leave in December, though the Italian insisted that the striker had the ability to adapt to his style.

“I think that Morata has the characteristics for playing in my team,” Sarri said. “But one month ago, he said he wanted to play in another team. So it was really very difficult for him to give us the 100% for his mental situation, I think.

“Morata is potentially a very important player. From the physical and technical point of view, he is a very good player and suitable for my football.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

“But the situation changed in the last month. So we needed to change.”