PSG Star Adrien Rabiot 'Prefers' Move to Liverpool as Tottenham Talks Continue

By 90Min
January 27, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot would reportedly prefer a move to Liverpool over the likes of Tottenham, as the Premier League looks increasingly likely to be his next destination this summer.

The 23-year-old will call time on his nine-year association with Les Parisiens at the end of the season after sporting director Antero Henrique confirmed that the star had refused to sign a new contract in December.

Barcelona looked to be in pole position to sign one of the hottest free transfers of the summer of 2019. However, following the purchase of Ajax's Frenkie de Jong, it is thought that Rabiot's capture is no longer a 'priority', paving the way for other suitors.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with the France international, with Mauricio Pocchettino looking to strengthen his squad ahead of next season and the club are currently in talks with Rabiot.

While Rabiot can sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club and sign for no transfer fee in the summer, Spurs are apparently even considering a £20m January bid to get the jump on other suitors.

PSG news source Paris United (via GFFN) report that Spurs have offered the PSG midfielder a €5m signing on fee to go with a €7.5m per year deal - which, they point out, represents a big deviation from the club's current wage structure.

Former PSG stars Serge Aurier and Lucas Moura are both thought to be playing a part to convince Rabiot to join Spurs. 

However, Rabiot is still hesitating due to his supposed preference to join Premier League leaders Liverpool instead.


The Reds have also been linked with the midfielder in recent months, but Paris United does not reveal whether Jurgen Klopp's side have made an offer to rival Tottenham's interest.

At the age of 19, Rabiot won his first Ligue 1 title with PSG and since this triumph, the Frenchman has gone on to win sixteen more major honours, making over 220 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Questions surrounding the attitude of the midfielder may also prove to be a stumbling block as he was temporarily banned from training by boss Thomas Tuchel earlier this season whilst he also refused to be a standby player for France's World Cup squad in June.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message