PSG Star Adrien Rabiot 'Prefers' Move to Liverpool as Tottenham Talks Continue

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot would reportedly prefer a move to Liverpool over the likes of Tottenham, as the Premier League looks increasingly likely to be his next destination this summer.

The 23-year-old will call time on his nine-year association with Les Parisiens at the end of the season after sporting director Antero Henrique confirmed that the star had refused to sign a new contract in December.

Barcelona looked to be in pole position to sign one of the hottest free transfers of the summer of 2019. However, following the purchase of Ajax's Frenkie de Jong, it is thought that Rabiot's capture is no longer a 'priority', paving the way for other suitors.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with the France international, with Mauricio Pocchettino looking to strengthen his squad ahead of next season and the club are currently in talks with Rabiot.

While Rabiot can sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club and sign for no transfer fee in the summer, Spurs are apparently even considering a £20m January bid to get the jump on other suitors.

PSG news source Paris United (via GFFN) report that Spurs have offered the PSG midfielder a €5m signing on fee to go with a €7.5m per year deal - which, they point out, represents a big deviation from the club's current wage structure.

Former PSG stars Serge Aurier and Lucas Moura are both thought to be playing a part to convince Rabiot to join Spurs.

The Reds have also been linked with the midfielder in recent months, but Paris United does not reveal whether Jurgen Klopp's side have made an offer to rival Tottenham's interest.

At the age of 19, Rabiot won his first Ligue 1 title with PSG and since this triumph, the Frenchman has gone on to win sixteen more major honours, making over 220 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Questions surrounding the attitude of the midfielder may also prove to be a stumbling block as he was temporarily banned from training by boss Thomas Tuchel earlier this season whilst he also refused to be a standby player for France's World Cup squad in June.

