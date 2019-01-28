Manchester City will continue its chase for the top spot in the Premier League on Tuesday, traveling on the road to face Newcastle. Kickoff from St. James' Park in Newcastle, England is slated for 3 p.m. ET.

Man City sits second in the Premier League, four points behind Liverpool. The club has won three-straight Premier League matches, including a victory over Liverpool on Jan. 3.

Newcastle has struggled this season, entering Tuesday's match ranked 17th out of 20 squads in the Premier League. Newcastle notched a road victory on Jan. 19 with a 3-0 win over Cardiff City. Fabian Schar tallied a pair of goals in the win.

Here's how to watch Tuesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV.

