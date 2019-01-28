Pep Guardiola Tells City Squad That Every Game 'Is Like a Final' in Premier League Title Hunt

By 90Min
January 28, 2019

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has told his squad that the title race is 'almost over' and will be done if they lose in the Premier League again this season.

City - last term's champions - have already suffered three defeats this season, which is more than they lost in total for their previous campaign. As a result they currently trail league leaders Liverpool by four points with 15 games left to play.

Guardiola has stated the importance of every game City will play from now until the end of the season, making clear that his team cannot afford to slip up again. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

This week, City have a chance to momentarily close the gap on Liverpool to one point if they can win at Newcastle on Tuesday - Jurgen Klopp's side are in action against Leicester on Wednesday evening.

Talking about the his team's desperate need to win, as quoted in The Mirror, the City manager said: "In both situations, later or earlier, we win the games. If not, it's almost over. Every game is almost a final, and it's the same in the Cups.

"What should we do, if after we have to win and before we have to win? All the teams who want to win the title have to feel the pressure, but you have to handle it.

"I think with 15 games left and many points to play for and different circumstances, there are a lot of games in our legs, even though we change competitions day by day."

He then spoke in more detail about City's upcoming opponents: "We have to imagine what Newcastle will do and focus, that's the only way - to be consistent and try to win.

"They play quite similar to Burnley and Southampton. In the last two seasons with Newcastle, with my colleague, always it's tough. I imagine it will be the same tomorrow.

"They defend well. But with this kind of defence we attack better,we can control our own counter attacks and attack more fluently."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message