Spurs Refusing to Give Up on Leeds Prospect Jack Clarke as They Chase First Signing of the Season

By 90Min
January 28, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to finally delve into the market in order to strengthen their side, with manager Mauricio Pochettino refusing to give up on Leeds prospect Jack Clarke.

Clarke has featured in 14 matches in all competitions for Leeds so far this season, scoring two goals, with his performances attracting the eye of several Premier League clubs.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

18-year-old Clarke is among the best youngsters playing in the Championship this season, and it is no surprise that clubs like Crystal PalaceManchester United and Manchester City are all interested in making a move for him this season, according to The Mirror.

Leeds' manager Marcelo Bielsa has made it clear that the Championship leaders have no intention of letting their young talent leave before the transfer window closed. This has led to speculation that Tottenham could try and tempt Leeds by offering a loan-back agreement where Clarke would remain at Elland Road until the end of the season.


Leeds would hopefully like to secure their young talent with a new contract as they look to confirm promotion in the Premier League after 15 years outside top flight football. 

With rumours claiming that Tottenham's chase for PSG's Adrian Rabiot has fallen out, as Barcelona seem the more likely team to get the Frenchman, Pochettino has reportedly made Clarke his number one target.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message