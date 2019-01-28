Spurs Refusing to Give Up on Leeds Prospect Jack Clarke as They Chase First Signing of the Season

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to finally delve into the market in order to strengthen their side, with manager Mauricio Pochettino refusing to give up on Leeds prospect Jack Clarke.

Clarke has featured in 14 matches in all competitions for Leeds so far this season, scoring two goals, with his performances attracting the eye of several Premier League clubs.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

18-year-old Clarke is among the best youngsters playing in the Championship this season, and it is no surprise that clubs like Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Manchester City are all interested in making a move for him this season, according to The Mirror.

Leeds' manager Marcelo Bielsa has made it clear that the Championship leaders have no intention of letting their young talent leave before the transfer window closed. This has led to speculation that Tottenham could try and tempt Leeds by offering a loan-back agreement where Clarke would remain at Elland Road until the end of the season.





Leeds would hopefully like to secure their young talent with a new contract as they look to confirm promotion in the Premier League after 15 years outside top flight football.

[@MirrorFootball] now understands Tottenham Hotspur are aiming to complete the transfer of Leeds Utd winger Jack Clarke before the transfer deadline.



Leeds are now hoping to agree with Spurs a loan-back option where they keep the player until the end of the season.#THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/AOoiLrtQHa — Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) January 27, 2019

With rumours claiming that Tottenham's chase for PSG's Adrian Rabiot has fallen out, as Barcelona seem the more likely team to get the Frenchman, Pochettino has reportedly made Clarke his number one target.