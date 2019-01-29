Bojan & Darren Fletcher Put Up for Sale as Stoke Boss Nathan Jones Plans for New Era

Bojan Krkic and Darren Fletcher have been put up for sale at Stoke by new manager Nathan Jones, as the January transfer window enters its final stages.

Following completion of the £3m signing of Wolves defender Danny Batth on Tuesday, Jones is looking to finalise his squad and reduce the wage bill before the January window shuts.





According to Sky Sports, neither Bojan nor Fletcher are not part of new the manager's plans and the Potters are willing to listen to offers.

Bojan, an academy graduate at Barcelona, arrived at the bet365 stadium in 2014, with many considering the signing a real coup from then manager Mark Hughes.

His early promise at the club was short-lived, with his form never properly recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, suffered against Watford in the FA Cup.

Having only made three Championship appearances this season, notably none under new boss Jones, Stoke have apparently decided that the club would be better with the Spaniard off the wage bill.

Former Manchester United midfielder and Scottish international Fletcher, who joined in 2017, is another who is apparently surplus to requirements and could be on the move before Thursday's deadline.

The five-time Premier League winner has only made four starts in the Championship in 2018/19 amid competition for places in midfield. The 34-year-old failed to even make the bench in the Potters' last outing, a 2-0 home defeat to Preston North End.





Earlier in the week, the Daily Mail reported that Jones, who left Luton to take over as Stoke manager at the start of January, is intent on taking the 15th-placed Championship club in a different direction, while another veteran 37-year-old Peter Crouch could also be sold.





The Mail, however, also notes that the star's high wages could make any late January deals 'complicated