Jurgen Klopp Gives Encouraging Virgil van Dijk Update Ahead of Leicester Match

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has trained and may be fit to face Leicester City on Wednesday following an illness, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

It was reported on Monday that van Dijk had picked up an unspecified illness and could miss out on Liverpool's starting lineup for the first time in the Premier League this season.

In his pre-match press conference, Klopp confirmed that van Dijk had trained on Tuesday and could recover in time for the match, as well as providing updates on several other key players.

Klopp provided an update on the fitness of several players ahead of #LFC's return to action against @LCFC. https://t.co/cYy3hGvOOB — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 29, 2019

"Virgil was a bit ill but he should train today and then we will see," said Klopp, quoted by the Liverpool Echo. "Gini [Wijnaldum] trained, Fabinho will train today. Trent [Alexander-Arnold] is getting closer and closer but not available."

With Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez out and James Milner suspended, either Fabinho or Rafael Camacho is expected to deputise at right back, with Klopp admitting that he has 'no clue' what Liverpool's tactics will be tomorrow.

Liverpool's lead at the top will be trimmed to one point by the time they play Leicester if Manchester City beat Newcastle 24 hours previously, and Klopp is not expecting any slip-ups from the champions.

Klopp on Leicester: "They like playing against the top sides - a massive threat. We expect a very dangerous opponent. They have a really good team, very talented, Vardy one of the best strikers in the league." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) January 29, 2019

"If we win we're not interested in other results," he said. "I expect City to win every game. You have to do your own work if you want something, being concentrated on other teams doesn't help. I expect to be one point up before the game tomorrow."

Klopp also acknowledged the threat posed by Jamie Vardy, calling him 'a fantastic player'. The Leicester striker has scored seven Premier League goals against Liverpool in his career - no current Premier League player has more.