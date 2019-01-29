Lazio Keeping Tabs on Huddersfield Defender Florent Hadergjonaj as Backup to Chelsea Target

Lazio are keeping tabs on Huddersfield's Swiss defender Florent Hadergjonaj, in case Chelsea don't lower the asking price on Lazio's first choice target, Davide Zappacosta.

Hadergjonaj has only been at Huddersfield for a season and a half, after making his initial loan move from German side Ingolstadt permanent last summer. However, it remains to be seen whether he will become a prominent part of the Terriers side with new manager Jan Siewert at the helm.

BREAKING: Huddersfield trigger clause to sign Florent Hadergjonaj on permanent three-year deal from July 1. #SSN pic.twitter.com/NQps4zSCTv — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 8, 2018

The Swiss international has proven to be a valuable player, having been utilised 17 times in all competitions this season. He has also demonstrated his versatility playing in several positions across both the defence and midfield.

Corriere dello Sport reported Lazio as having an interest in the Swiss international as a viable alternative to the costly Zappacosta.

The youngster was seemingly a favourite of former Terriers manager David Wagner, but faces competition from Erik Durm and Tommy Smith, with the latter chosen to start Huddersfield's last match against Manchester City ahead of the 23-year-old.

John Early/GettyImages

It remains to be seen how new Huddersfield boss Jan Siewert elects to utilises Hadergjonaj moving forward, or if he may be enticed by a suitable bid from Lazio and allows the Swiss to leave the club before the close the transfer window on Thursday.

We may be provided an indication of Siewert's intensions this Tuesday, when Everton travel to the John Smith's Stadium.