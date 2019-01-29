West Ham's Javier Hernandez 'Expects' Valencia Bid as January Transfer Window Enters Final Days

January 29, 2019

Javier Hernandez could still leave West Ham before Thursday's transfer deadline passes, with the striker reportedly expecting a bid from Valencia for his services.

The Mexican goalscorer has netted four times in 15 Premier League appearances this term, but remains behind Marko Arnautovic in the Manuel Pellegrini's offensive pecking order.

It was reported last week that the 30-year-old is keen on a move away from the London Stadium this window due to lack of game time, while Valencia manager Marcelino confirmed that "Chicharito is an option", with the club looking to offload Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

The Daily Star now claims that Hernandez 'expects' contact from Valencia, as the transfer window reaches its final stages.


Though Pellegrini is reportedly keen to cling to on the striker, the Chilean has expressed an interest in signing Uruguayan front-man Maxi Gomez from Celta Vigo this month, which could further reduce Chicharito's game time should he remain in West Ham claret.


Hernandez already has experience of playing in Spain's top tier, as the Mexican enjoyed a season on loan at Real Madrid, where he notched nine goals in 33 appearances. 

It has been well documented that Valencia are in the market for a striker this month, with the Spanish giants having scored just 22 league goals in 21 outings this term.

Meanwhile, West Ham should be determined to cling onto their proven scorer as best they can, as the club look to make a late push for the European places.

Pellegrini will be demanding improvement from his men following consecutive defeats at the hands of Bournemouth and Wimbledon in their last two outings. But, the Hammers remain 10th in the league and can leapfrog Wolves with a win on Tuesday night meaning they could potentially enter the month of February seventh in the league.

