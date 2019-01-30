Brighton Ban Three Supporters for Life Following 'Serious Disorder' at FA Cup Clash With West Brom

By 90Min
January 30, 2019

Brighton have revealed they have issued three liftetime bans to seperate supporters who were guilty of "serious disorder" during the club's FA Cup encounter with West Brom last weekend. 

The club confirmed the news in an official statement on their website, and unveiled the extent of the crimes committed, admitting the Sussex Police were now investigating each case.

The statement declared: "Brighton & Hove Albion have issued lifetime bans to supporters involved in serious disorder at last weekend’s match against West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup. 

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"Sussex Police, working closely with Albion’s safety and stewarding team, will also be investigating and seeking to prosecute the three individuals, who are all Albion season-ticket holders. 

"Their season-tickets have been cancelled with immediate effect, without refund, and life bans issued after three separate and very serious incidents: assault on a female crowd doctor; assault on a club steward and threats to stab; and assault on a visiting supporter. 

"Additionally, the club are also investigating a number of other incidents from Saturday’s match, and expect these to result in further significant exclusions and possible criminal proceedings."

The club's cheif executive Paul Barber delivered an even stronger statement, proclaiming: “Once again we find ourselves dealing with a number of issues we do not want at this club. Firstly a small group of so-called supporters initiated a very cowardly attack on unsuspecting West Bromwich Albion supporters as they made their way along Station Approach. 

“Another individual assaulted a steward and then threatened to stab him in full view of other fans including several children. Just as shockingly, another chose to assault and abuse a female crowd doctor, while she was tending to him."

He ended by affirming: “Any individual who still thinks that they can behave in a violent or anti-social way, just because they are inside a football stadium, either needs to think again or stay away from our matches. 

"We will continue to take a zero tolerance approach as we do not want these type of individuals associated with Brighton & Hove Albion, or with our sport, in any way.”

