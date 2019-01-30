Everton Boss Marco Silva 'Threatens Resignation' Over Potential Sale of Idrissa Gueye to PSG

Everton manager Marco Silva has reportedly threatened to resign from the club if they sell midfielder Idrissa Gueye to Paris Saint-Germain before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

The former Watford boss has had a difficult time of late, with his side's wildly inconsistent performances seeing them crash out of the FA Cup to Millwall last weekend, and slump down to eighth in the Premier League table. Having splashed out nearly £90m on new signings last summer, the pressure is on Silva to turn around his side's fortunes quickly.

According to Paris United, Silva baulked at the suggestion of losing one of his key players at a time of crisis, and threatened to resign as the Toffees' manager should they allow PSG to sign Gueye. It appears that the coach may well get his way, as the report also suggests that there has been a disagreement between the two clubs over their respective valuations of the player.

It has previously been claimed that Gueye handed in a transfer request to force through a January move, and that Arsenal and Manchester City had also expressed an interest in the Senegalese international, who could cost just shy of £30m. With transfer deadline day notorious for its shocks and dramatic twists, there's no telling how the saga will end tomorrow evening.

Gueye joined Everton back in 2016, after impressing during his first season in England with then-Premier League side Aston Villa. The defensive midfielder is renowned for his exceptional stamina and tenacious style of play, and has brought a real element of energy to the Toffees' midfield over his two-and-a-half seasons at the club.

Meanwhile, Silva claimed his side were deserved winners on Tuesday night, after edging past Huddersfield Town to claim a 1-0 win. The Portuguese manager said his team showed great character and personality to hold on to claim victory, after defender Lucas Digne was sent off in the 66th minute for a foul on Terriers forward Adama Diakhaby.