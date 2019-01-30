Santiago Solari Slams Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola for 'Deliberate' Dig at Real Madrid

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has found himself on Santiago Solari's naughty list after "deliberately omitting" Real Madrid from his list of the best three teams over the last decade.

The legendary Barcelona head coach listed his former side along with Bayern Munich and Juventus as his top three teams across Europe over the last 10 years, citing their dominance in their respective leagues for his selection.

But Guardiola's reasoning doesn't cut the mustard with Real Madrid manager Solari, who insists that Los Blancos were purposely left off of his list just to cause a stir.





"It seems a deliberate omission," Solari told reporters, quoted by Marca. "Madrid is the best club in history and in the last decade."

Solari was speaking ahead of Real Madrid's Copa del Rey second leg match against Girona, where they will take a 4-2 advantage from the first match to the Estadi Montilivi in Catalonia.

Sergio Ramos scored twice at the Santiago Bernabéu while Lucas Vázquez and Karim Benzema also found the back of the net to put the game to bed. Former Barcelona B striker Anthony Lozano and Álex Granell got on the scoresheet for Girona.

Although Real Madrid will want to make sure of their route through to the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey, the club will be keeping one eye on their next three games.

Los Blancos host Deportivo Alavés before making the short journey across town to take on Diego Simeone's Atlético Madrid in La Liga, but the club's top brass will be keeping their focus firmly on the opening of their knockout stage campaign in the Champions League against Ajax.