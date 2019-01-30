Schalke 04 Announce the Signing of Rabbi Matondo in £11m Deal From Manchester City

Bundesliga outfit Schalke 04 have completed the signing of Wales international winger Rabbi Matondo from Manchester City for a fee of £11.3m.

The 18-year-old only joined City's youth set up in 2016 but he's already announced himself as one of the brightest young players in the Premier League, staring for the club's Under-18, Under-19 and Under-23 sides.

Matondo still hasn't been called up to Pep Guardiola's first team, however, which has caused the youngster to consider following in the footsteps of the likes of Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Pablo Maffeo (VfB Stuttgart) and Javairô Dilrosun (Hertha BSC) by looking for senior football in Germany.





After weeks of negotiating, it has now been confirmed that Matondo has signed a four and a half year contract with Schalke, having arrived in Germany to complete the last remaining formalities on Monday.

The Wales international has joined the Royal Blues for £11.29m, while Manchester City have also negotiated a buy-back option - something which wasn't included in Sancho's deal - which could see him return to the club for £30m.

Manchester City also have a sell-on clause which would see them recoup 25% of a future transfer fee if Matondo leaves Schalke.

Born in Liverpool, Matondo has actually spent the majority of his career so far on the books with Cardiff City, having moved to South Wales as a child.

His move to Manchester City came as part of the Premier League's Elite Player Performance Plan, but the Bluebirds appealed against the move which prevented Matondo from playing for the Citizens until March 2017, some eight months after joining.

Although anywhere in Germany is seen as an attractive prospect for young Premier League players right now, Matondo is actually going to be joining a side who have an outstanding pedigree when it comes to developing young players.

Leon Goretzka and Max Meyer are Schalke's most recent high profile exports, while Manuel Neuer, Julian Draxler and Manchester City's own Leroy Sané have all made their name in Gelsenkirchen before moving for pastures new.