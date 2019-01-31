Anthony Martial Set to Earn Astronomical Wages as Details Emerge of New Contract

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will earn £250k a week as part of his new five-and-a-half-year contract that he signed at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The Frenchman finally put months of speculation surrounding his future to bed by putting pen to paper with United, having previously been believed to be vying for an exit after locking horns with former head coach José Mourinho.

Although the ink on Martial's contract isn't even dry yet, Sky Sports have revealed that the 23-year-old's wages almost increased fourfold as part of his new long-term deal.

Martial was earning £75k a week as part of his last contract with the club, which he signed upon joining the club from AS Monaco in 2015. Now, the Frenchman will earn a quarter of a million every week, although he is still behind Alexis Sánchez and Paul Pogba in the club's top earners list.





Martial's new deal runs until 2024 but, just like with his last contract, Manchester United can extend the deal by an extra year thanks to a clause.

Despite starting the new season with what felt like half of their squad less than a year away from leaving Old Trafford on a free transfer, Manchester United now just have a handful of players who could walk away at the end of the campaign.

David De Gea and Ashley Young are both expected to follow in Martial's footsteps by extending their contract, although the latter will only receive a one-year extension due to a new club policy regarding players of 30.

Club captain Antonio Valencia, however, is expected to be among the few who do end their time with Manchester United in the summer. The 33-year-old reportedly feels like he can no longer meet the club's demands on the pitch and will look to move on later this year.