Chelsea Star Willian Will Not Join Paris Saint-Germain in Last-Minute Deadline Day Deal

By 90Min
January 31, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain will not secure a late deal for Chelsea forward Willian, despite the fact they are looking to strengthen on Deadline Day.

The Brazilian has been tipped to join a number of different sides this month, including long-term suitors Barcelona, but so far hasn't taken a step closer to moving away from Stamford Bridge during the January transfer window.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

It recently emerged that Paris Saint-Germain could look to complete a late deal for the forward following the news that Neymar would be spending a significant amount of time on the sidelines through injury.

However, PSG insiders Paris United have claimed on Twitter that Willian will not be moving to the Parc des Princes on Deadline Day.

Chelsea were supposedly not against the idea of letting Willian leave the club as they currently look to give teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi more game time to help fend off interest from Bayern Munich.

But the Blues weren't willing to offload their forward with such little time left in the window, especially as Chelsea look to reclaim their place the top four and challenge for the Carabao Cup this season.

It had also been loosely suggested earlier in the window that Willian could be used in some kind of deal with Barcelona that would see Philippe Coutinho return to the Premier League, but unsurprisingly nothing came from those rumours.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Willian has just 18 months left on his current contract with Chelsea, having arrived from Russian outfit Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013. He's gone on to make 272 appearances for the club during that time, scoring 51 goals and claiming 45 assists.

