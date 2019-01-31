RB Leipzig Confirm Loan Signing of Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe as Gunners' Move for PSG Ace Ends

By 90Min
January 31, 2019

Bundesliga side RB Leipzig have completed the signing of Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe on loan until the end of the season, while the Gunners' hopes of signing Paris Saint-Germain's Christopher Nkunku appear to be over.

Rowe becomes the latest young English talent to be lured over to the German top tier, with the likes of Jadon Sancho and fellow Gunners teammate Reiss Nelson both thriving with their respective sides. Rowe has represented England at Under-19 level on four occasions, and scored in Arsenal's Europa League match against Qarabag back in October.

Breaking the news on their official Twitter page, Leipzig excitedly revealed that the starlet would be given the number 18 shirt.

Meanwhile, Get French Football News have claimed that Arsenal's loan move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Christopher Nkunku has broken down. The 21-year-old was widely expected to seal a move to the Emirates Stadium before tonight's 11pm deadline, but it now appears that the Gunners have missed out on their man.

L'Equipe have also suggested that the deal is now off, stating that the financial elements of the move proved too complicated for the Gunners, who have pulled the plug at the last minute. With a move for Dalian Yifang winger Yannick Carrasco falling through earlier in the day, it's proving to a frustrating day indeed for Arsenal manager Unai Emery.

