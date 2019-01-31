Real Madrid Agree €1m Fee to Sign Spanish Under-18 International Duo

By 90Min
January 31, 2019

Real Madrid are set to complete the double transfer of RCD Mallorca's young starlets Pablo Ramon and Xavi Sintes for a combined fee of €1m.

The transfer could see Ramon and Sintes follow in the footsteps of current Real Madrid star Marco Asensio, who also joined Real Madrid from RCD Mallorca back in 2014, after graduating from the Spanish second tier side's academy.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

According to AS, the 17-year-old's - who are both Spanish Under-18 internationals - will remain with the Segunda Division side until the end of the season before joining up with Los Blancos in the summer.

Pablo Ramon, who plays at centre back, became Mallorca's first ever player born this millennium to play for the club when he appeared in his side's Copa del Rey defeat to Real Valladolid in October. He is however yet to appear for the club in the league, with both of his appearances for the Balearic club coming in the cup.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Ramon has also made two appearances for Spain at Under-18 level, even scoring a goal for his country against China Under-18s in November 2018.

On the other hand, Sintes is yet to make an appearance for RCD Mallorca. He has however appeared for their youth sides as a towering defensive midfielder, who can also fill in at centre back.

Sintes has made six appearances for Spain at youth level, with two coming with the Under-17s and four with the Under-18 side.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

If a deal is finalised for the duo, they will become Madrid's second and third signings of the January transfer window, after Brahim Diaz joined the club from Manchester City earlier this month.

